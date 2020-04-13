Welfare Dept reaches out to squatters in Kapit town

KAPIT: The Welfare Department strives to reach out to the needy folk here whose livelihood has been affected by the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO), as the battle against Covid-19 continues.

Yesterday, Kapit Welfare officer Dariel Thiong and two assistant officers Azizul Jumli and Shariman Mohd Halfi went to Rumah Temuai No 1 and another squatter settlement behind Bank Rakyat Kapit branch here, where they registered a total of 14 people who were taking shelter there.

Thiong said his side had registered the details of these occupants for Kapit Welfare Office’s record, which would facilitate the delivery of aid, especially food, to them.

“They comprise mostly daily-paid labourers, who have lost their incomes due to the extended MCO.

“They are from various places, including one who is from Kuching. We also find one occupant with special needs, who is already under the Welfare Department’s list of monthly aid recipients. There’s also one kidney patient who undergoes regular haemodialysis at Kapit Hospital. We come in to assist all of them during this difficult time,” he said.

Of the squatters, the youngest is aged 22, while the oldest is 78.

Later, all 14 people received food assistance from Thiong and his team.