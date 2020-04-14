14 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 280.

One new death was also recorded in Kota Kinabalu bringing the total number of fatalities in Sabah to four.

According to Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, the latest death is not considered related to Covid-19.

However, the deceased, who committed suicide in Pulau Gaya, was found to be positive of Covid-19 upon testing.

The new Covid-19 additions were recorded in Tawau with eight cases, Lahad Datu (1), Kota Kinabalu (2), Tuaran (1), Penampang (1) and Keningau (1).

Meanwhile the number of people who has recovered in Sabah remains at 108 as of April 13.

The number of patients who continued receiving treatment are 168.