Activities in mosques, suraus suspended till April 28

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has extended the suspension of all activities in mosques and suraus across the state to April 28.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar said this was in line with the Federal government’s decision to extend the movement control order (MCO) to April 28 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The suspension involves Friday prayers on April 17 and 24 which must be replaced with zuhur prayers at home,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also advised Muslims to refer to the previously released guidelines with regards to the matter.

Bungsu reminded Muslims in the state to continue to take precautionary steps as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Muslims are also advised to perform tarawih prayers at home during this Ramadan, he added.