Bomba extinguish fire at Jalan Hospital commercial building, suspect cause to be air-con unit

KUCHING: A commercial building which incorporates hotel rooms at Jalan Hospital caught fire this evening.

According to the spokesperson from Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the fire started at 7.09pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, smoke was seen coming out from the building.

“It was discovered that the fire started from the air-conditioning unit in the kitchen area. The fire has been successfully put out,” he said.

Staff and hotel guests were asked to evacuate the property immediately upon discovery of the fire, as bystanders could be seen waiting outside the hotel for Bomba personnel the extinguish the flames.