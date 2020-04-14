Bukit Semuja rep John Ilus tests negative for Covid-19

KUCHING: Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus has tested negative for Covid-19.

He told The Borneo Post that he had received his test results this morning and they had come back negative for the virus.

“It’s a great relief to know that my test result was negative. It has been a stressful moment during the quarantine period.

“I can’t go anywhere, I can’t do nothing and was all alone during the whole period,” he said.

John explained that he had undertaken the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) or swap test on April 11.

He said because his test result was negative, he had also been issued a released order.

John had undergone self-quarantine at home since April 4 after coming into contact with Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil during district disaster management meetings in Bau and Serian.

Dr Jerip Susil tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.