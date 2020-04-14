Covid-19: 15 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 363

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded 15 new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of positive cases to 363 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all 15 of the positive cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The state also recorded 119 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 2,799.

“From that total, 2,284 cases are negative while 152 are still pending lab test results,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting with the State Disaster Management Committee today.

He said that Kuching recorded the highest figure of new PUIs today at 79, followed by Serian at 15, Kota Samarahan (eight), Miri (five), Bintulu (four), Bau (three), Sri Aman (three), Lundu (one) and Tatau (one).

Meanwhile, Uggah said that Sarawak today recorded 26 new Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), or Sarawakians coming back from overseas or other states in the country, bringing the total to 1,078.

According to a statement released by the committee, in Kuching, 116 PUS are being quarantined at Hock Lee Hotel, Rajah Court Dormani 85, Kuching Park 78, and Pullman Hotel 98.

In Miri, at 81 PUS are being quarantined at Mega Hotel, Somerset Hotel 45, Ostay Inn 17, Cosy Inn 40, Imperial Palace 145, Eastwood Resort 25, and Imperial Hotel 32. In Limbang’s Purnama Hotel 83 and in Bintulu’s Park City Everly 233.