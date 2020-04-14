Covid-19: Deleting fake news, apologising will not get you off the hook, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Deleting fake news posts about Covid-19 on social media and then apologising will not get you off the hook.

That is Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s stern warning to the public because there still are irresponsible individuals who are spreading fake news while frontliners are doing their best to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am issuing a reminder to all those who have uploaded fake news and deleted their postings after they went viral.

“We recently heard about an individual who posted fake news and then deleted it and apologised but I understand the police have nevertheless called up the individual concerned for questioning,” he said at a press conference here today on developments relating to the enforcement of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain Covid-19.

The minister said the police would continue to take action irregardless of whether fake news is uploaded onto social media, media portals and such. – Bernama

