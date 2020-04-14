Covid-19: MoH intensifies detection in red zone

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) is intensifying its actions and activities to track Covid-19 cases in red zone areas to prevent the spread of the virus in the communities in the areas concerned.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, apart from these efforts, communities in the zone must also comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) rules by staying at home and reducing movements.

“It’s not just a simple message, it’s also what the people need to do.

“At least sit at home, practice cleanliness and keep a safe distance to facilitate the MOH’s actions to successfully detect positive cases in the areas in question,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH had activated measures to detect, test and totally isolate communities in the red zone areas to help control the spread of the Covid-19 virus and contribute to the low mortality rate in the country.

To date, the red zones for Covid-19 are still limited to 26 districts, with Lembah Pantai recording an increase to nearly 500 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said MOH received almost 2,500 calls and over 1,200 WhatsApp messages through tele-counseling and e-counseling services since March 28 until to date.

He said the three main issues raised by those who contacted the line were to get emotional support, help and contribution as well as more information on Covid-19.

“Cumulatively from March 28 to April 12, we received 2,309 calls and 252 WhatsApp messages. So far, at 4.30 pm, an additional 150 calls and over 1,000 WhatsApp messages have been received,” he said.

The tele-counseling and e-counseling line through the Covid-19 Psychosocial Support Line was created to provide emotional support to Malaysians throughout the MCO, which is a collaboration of MOH and Mercy Malaysia Volunteers. — Bernama