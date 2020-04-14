Covid-19: Need for PPE donations, current supply can only last two weeks

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is still encouraging various parties including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the use of frontline personnel treating Covid-19 patients.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the supply of PPE to protect frontline personnel was still needed as it was one of the disposable items used daily.

“The use of PPE has risen by two to 10 times more than the normal consumption,” he told the media during his daily Covid-19 national update here today in response to the issue of PPE supply shortage.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that PPE was used daily, in contrast to ventilators which were sufficient so far.

“We have enough ventilators, there are 956 units, and there is no need for more ventilators. But not so with the PPE, if NGOs want to donate, please donate PPE to us (ministry). We are still welcoming PPE donations,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that in terms of PPE stock inspections, the ministry had a system that can look into the level of supply at the states, as well as in hospitals nationwide.

He said the acquisition of the PPE is via three ways, namely in bulk by central procurement or at the state level and donations from NGOs.

“What is important is that we have to continue to procure the PPE. So far, we have enough to last for at least another two weeks,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry has continued procuring more supply of PPE and would distribute them to each state and hospitals.

On the number of retired health workers who had joined the ministry’s frontliners, Dr Noor Hisham said so far 65 physicians and over 1,000 nurses had done so. – Bernama