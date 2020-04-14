Covid-19 no damper on faith of Christians

MIRI: The spirit of gratitude, love and hope among Christians here during Easter continues to prevail amid the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though unable to congregate in churches to worship during the Holy Week, from Palm Sunday on April 5 to Easter Sunday on April 12, they were undeterred in their faith.

Nomiday Dajie said the Easter Triduum this year was different due to the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO).

“But thanks to social media and technology, as a Catholic Christian I was able to join the Virtual Remote Mass from the comfort of my home.

“Though different in comparison with attending mass at the church, I thank the priests and church leaders for enabling us to follow the masses and services online at home,” he said.

Nomiday was pleased that the Church made good use of the Internet and social media to reach out to the people everywhere.

“It is also a witness that the church is not only about the building itself, but the whole Christian community is the church.

“Blessed Easter Triduum to all Christians throughout the world. God bless the world during this challenging time for humanity,” he added.

Sharon Usun Juk, concurred with Nomiday that Easter this year was quite special.

“It feels more personal as we pray before our own altar in the house. But still, I miss praying together as a big family of Christ in the church,” she said.

As for Petrus Lasong, although he could not celebrate Easter like in previous years, he is grateful to God that he is still alive.

“Faith is what keeps me excited to go through the days. It is not due to my strength or courage but all because of Jesus,” the Sarawak Lun Bawang Association (PLBS) Youth chief said.

“In the face of this MCO, I urge every community to comply with the instructions given by the government to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he added.

For Serena May Simunyi Robinson, she has always wanted the church to use technology to reach out to a wider audience.

“I have seen its amazing impact when I used to serve in church while I was living overseas for many years, and have always thought how amazing it would be to adopt such practices here in the churches as well especially now that we are living in the era of social media,” she said.

In a way, she added, the MCO has ‘forced’ the churches to finally step into the world of technology and is a blessing in disguise.

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the suspension of all church services in Sarawak.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Miri broadcasted online masses throughout the Holy Week for Palm Sunday on April 5, Holy Thursday (April 9), Good Friday (April 10), Holy Saturday (April 11) and Easter Sunday on April 12 via Facebook and YouTube live-streaming which had managed to garner over 15,000 views for each session.