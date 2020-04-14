‘Decision on barber shops, Ramadan bazaars a good move’

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders are glad that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government has withdrawn its earlier decision to allow barber shops, hair salons and optical shops to operate during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The federal government also maintained its decision not to allow Ramadan bazaars during the same period.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, allowing barber shops, hair salons and optical shops to open at this time is not wise.

“The policing for social distancing in these businesses is impossible,” he said.

Masing also said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was correct in reviewing the decision.

Echoing Masing’s comments was Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“This shows the government is sensitive to comments from the rakyat (people) in our effort to address this Covid-19 pandemic. As for Sarawak, we do not allow barber shops, hair salons and Ramadan bazaars to operate right from the start of MCO,” said Abdul Karim.

As for Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, he welcomes the move not to allow Ramadan bazaars during the MCO period to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 among the people.

“The good response of majority of the people towards the MCO has helped the government to lessen the impact of the pandemic or to make the situation better since the Ramadan bazaar buying and selling activities could now be made online and transaction could also be cashless through Sarawak Pay and e-Wallet in the effort to curb the transmission of the virus among people,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

Dr Abdul Rahman encouraged traders to get actively involved in the e-Bazaar Ramadan which is to be held in the next two weeks.

Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos, on the other hand, commented that if barber shops, hair salons and such like are allowed to open and operate, it is a sure way of spreading the coronavirus and would negate and spoil what the government has done so far with the MCO.

“It is simply common sense that barbers and clients must be in close proximity to get the hair cutting done. The same for hair salons, Ramadan bazaars and any activity that get people physically close to each other,” said Minos.

He thus said it was wise that the government rescinded its decision on the matter, adding it was a good move because all Malaysians were very concerned, “a little worried and tense of the crisis”.

“Thus we do not want such activities like hair cutting to operate, which will definitely spoil the show. Let us endure it till April 28. So long as we have food, water and electricity running and also waste collected, that would be alright and bearable because we must bear the hardships until the coronavirus chain is broken and it meets its natural death,” stressed Minos.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng believes that operators of barber shops, hair salons and Ramadan bazaars in Kuching South City Commission (MBKS) areas would not open their businesses even if they are allowed to.

He said a poll on social media by MBKS showed that a huge number of respondents were against allowing such businesses to open during the MCO period.

“This shows that members of the public are aware that such activities can hamper the government’s effort in combating the Covid-19. Even if we allow them to open and operate, they (business owners) themselves would not want to do so,” said Wee.