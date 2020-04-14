‘Do not forget to observe 1m social distancing’

SIBU: The townsfolk here are reminded to maintain the one-metre social distancing whenever they are at public places, including banks.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting pointed this out in a statement, issued following reports of congestion at several bank branches here yesterday.

It was reported that those eligible for the one-off Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) went to the banks in hordes to check the receipt of the government’s cash aid, apart from performing other banking activities such as opening up and updating accounts and also withdrawing cash from the ATMs.

“Some people are unaware of the importance of social distancing.

“In this respect, I also call upon the management of the banks to take this matter seriously.

“We just want to remind people to practise social distancing in safeguarding their health and safety in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ting advised the people to avoid going to places that appeared crowded, if possible.

“Perhaps, you can go in the late afternoon because usually, the morning time can get very crowded.

“If it’s crowded in the afternoon, leave it to tomorrow,” he said.

Based on the observation yesterday, many of the BPN recipients conducted more than one transaction. Abu Hassan Omar was among them.

“I am here to withdraw money to cover some expenses.

“At the same time, I’m also checking my share of the BPN,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to a spokesperson of one of the banks here, the number of BPN recipients using counter services was about the same as those using the ATMs to check the cash aid.

“Due to social distancing and the limit set on the number of people allowed to be inside the bank at one time, there was a very long queue outside the premises,” said the spokesperson.