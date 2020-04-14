Do not only evaluate Covid-19 situation based on number of cases – Dr Christina

KOTA KINABALU: The general public in Sabah are advised not to evaluate the Covid-19 situation based on the number of cases, but rather to look at the risk of transmission of the virus, said State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Giving the example of Tawau and Kota Kinabalu, which respectively recorded 79 and 39 cases, she said the situation was different in the two districts.

She said about 95 percent of Tawau cases were from the tabligh cluster, while in Kota Kinabalu only 62 percent were from the tabligh cluster and 25 percent were sporadic cases.

“The management for sporadic cases is more challenging where it is harder to identify the cause of infection thus it requires greater control activities.

“Therefore, it is important to take preventive measures and comply with the Movement Control Order in order break the chain of infection,” she said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina said the special task team at Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory had processed 5,007 samples of Covid-19 cases in two days since the team was formed on April 8.

She said the number exceeded the initial target of 4,600 outstanding samples processed within 48 hours.

Commenting on the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah, Dr Christina said there were 14 new cases reported yesterday involving eight cases in Tawau, Kota Kinabalu (2) and one each in Lahad Datu, Tuaran, Penampang and Keningau.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 280 cases so far, she said. – Bernama