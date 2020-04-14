Dr Jerip wins battle against Covid-19

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil is now clear of Covid-19 after he tested negative twice for the virus after recovering from it.

He had tested positive for the virus on April 2, and was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

“I sincerely want to thank all those who have been very concerned about my condition, as well as the doctors and other frontliners who tirelessly battle for us,” he said.

The Mambong assemblyman, however, said he was still under quarantine at home until April 21.

He had initially been quarantined at home when his first repeat test came back negative, after he was discharged from the hospital.

He advised the public to stay at home during the Movement Control Order period, to practice social distancing and ensure good personal hygiene at all times.