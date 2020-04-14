Dr Yii welcomes MOH’s move to award 102 MOs from May 2017 cohort permanent positions in S’wak

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii welcomes the latest move by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to award 102 medical officers (MOs) from the May 2017 cohort permanent positions in Sarawak.

He said all of them will be posted to the state effective April 15 on the basis of importance of service.

Although this effort will assist the shortage of doctors especially in rural areas of the state, he however questioned how many Sarawakians will be offered with permanent posts as many of them currently serving the state were yet to be offered as such.

“Based on a circular by the Ministry of Health (MOH) Human Resources Division dated April 9, slightly over a quarter or 28 of the 100 medical officers have declined the government’s offer of permanent post, while 70 accepted it and two quit.

“While there may be understandable reasoning behind those who rejected the offer, I urge the ministry to prioritise Sarawakians when making the new offers especially if they are to eventually be posted in Sarawak to address the urgent needs of doctors here in the state, especially in the rural areas

“Sarawakian young MOs may understand the culture, traditions and even the local language better and may adapt better to the different environment especially in the rural areas,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Yii pointed out that over the years, many doctors from Peninsular Malaysia had come over and serve the state to the best of their capacity and help fill up the need for doctors here in the state.

However, he said in most cases, the arrangements were not permanent and they were eventually transferred back to their respective home states after their compulsory service or due to different valid reasons.

He opined that for them to fill up the gap right now may not really address the long-term need for doctors in Sarawak.

“That is why i urge the ministry to prioritise Sarawakians when offering positions or postings to Sarawak as they are the ones that will likely stay in the state and serve for long terms.

“This will address the issue of lack of doctors on a long-term basis and reduce the turnover of doctors due to transfers which may also be an inconvenience to these doctors themselves especially those with families.

“On top of that, I believe the government should be fair and allow these MOs to receive equitable remuneration and similar grade as the other permanent MOs before,” he added.

He said the permanent posting offered to this batch was only at a UD41 civil service grade instead of the higher UD44 normally awarded for permanent MOs.

However, he said the UD41 MOs in general earn about RM8,000 less annually than UD44 officers, even though they do the same job, having similar workload and responsibilities.

As such, Dr Yii pointed out the ministry need to address the intake criteria when it comes to choose who gets the permanent position and who gets their contracts continued.

“The whole selection can be more transparent so that there is not only greater certainty in selection, but also to remove any ‘perception’ of favoritism, biasness or even discrimination in selection.

“If the criteria is more transparent and ‘certain’, then the junior doctors can be better prepared and know for certain what they need to work for in order to achieve their target in obtaining a permanent posting. This may resolve alot of the uneasiness and feeling of being under-appreciated that they are feeling now.

“With many of our junior doctors and MOs being deployed to also serve to tackle the current Covid-19 outbreak, I believe the Government should work to resolve these contract issues with not just among doctors, but also other healthcare workers as a sign of appreciation for all their sacrifices and contributions.”