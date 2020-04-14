Foh Sang market may be reopened if public comply with MCO

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will consider its options pertaining to Foh Sang market, which has been ordered to close due to reports of overcrowding, if the public are willing to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe, who is also Luyang assemblyman, said he had championed for Lido and Foh Sang markets to stay open during the MCO so that residents in these areas do not need to swarm the Kota Kinabalu Central Market.

Phoong said he had also deployed his staff to carry out crowd control and other precautionary measures at Foh Sang market almost daily.

“We have done our best.”

He pointed out that there was no excuse for the people to crowd Foh Sang on Saturday because they could have visited the market on any other day of the week instead on picking the weekend to do so during the MCO period.

“As such, I have no choice but to painfully accept the State Secretary’s decision to close the Foh Sang Market to avoid sparking a new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cluster in my area.

“I do not want to put anyone’s life at risk,” he said.

Phoong added that the situation at Lido Market had also improved yesterday, which showed that the people did not necessarily have to hang around at Lido.

“If everyone is willing to comply with the MCO, we will consider the options in our hands.”

He said the public should compromise and make sacrifices during the MCO period.

Phoong said some quarters suggested more staff to be deployed at Foh Sang.

He said his staff who were deployed on the ground have families too and were risking their health and safety to do their job.

“Some of my staff are under quarantine order due to their active involvement in this.”

He hoped that the people would have more compassion and sympathy towards those who had to work on the frontline.

“I hope the public will realize the severity of Covid-19.

“In the meantime, we will keep monitoring Foh Sang closely.”