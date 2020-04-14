Four task forces to be formed to fight Covid-19 in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will be forming four task forces to fight the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the first task force will be tasked to accelerate the flattening of the curve of the current wave of the pandemic.

To be headed by former Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim, he said the task force will find out and come up with proposals on how to accelerate the flattening of the curve of the pandemic by taking into account issues related to case notifications, case investigations, contact tracking, active cases tracking, health education and so on.

“This task force will also monitor any issues which have been proposed to them,” said Uggah.

The second task force will handle preventing and controlling of the next wave, he said.

This task force will come up with proposals on how the SDMC can get ready for the possibility of the next Covid-19 wave.

“We need to learn from issues we have faced before, big or small, and try to improve on them,” said Uggah.

That task force will be headed by former Sarawak Health Director Datu Prof Dr Andrew Kiyu, he said.

The third task force, to be headed by Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, will be in charge of the preparedness plan for the big wave, said Uggah.

He said Dr Sim will pick several medical officers from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) to be in the task force, namely SGH director, contagious disease expert and lab chief.

“I also want pharmacists from the Sarawak Health Department to be in that task force. Dr Sim will pick who will be in his task force,” he added.

The fourth task force, to be headed by Dr Kiyu as well, will be in charge of real-time analysis of data on Covid-19.

Uggah said this task force will gather all data on the disease and pandemic in Sarawak, and will come up with proposals to be analysed.

The task force will also be responsible for developing the capacity of its members in data analysis, or it could engage outside expertise, he added.

“Basically we need to know what data needs to be analysed so that the best actions can be taken. I want the actions to be taken to be based on science and data – evidence based – because we cannot just deal with Covid-19 blindly,” said Uggah.