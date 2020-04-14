Haircutting not allowed

KOTA KINABALU: Hair salons and barber shops will not be allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sabah.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that the State Government has decided not to allow hair salons and barber shops to operate because it is difficult to maintain social distancing between the hairdresser and his or her customer.

“In principle, we do not agree with its implementation,” he said.

He added that the decision to allow or disallow the operation of businesses in Sabah is under the prerogative of the State Government, particularly the Local Government.

He said this when asked about the nine sectors that had been announced to be allowed operating by the International Trade and Industry Minister (MITI), Mohamed Azmin Ali, recently.

Hair salons and barber shops are among the sectors that have been allowed to reopen but this was later retracted by the Prime Minister in a statement shared at the National Security Council (MKN) Telegram account.

Likewise, the operating hours of those allowed to carry out their business operations such as petrol stations, supermarkets, retail outlets and others are also decided by the Local Government, Safar said when asked about the differences in operation hours of petrol stations in Sabah and those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Private vehicles in Sabah can refuel at any petrol stations between 6am and 2pm, while those transporting essential goods and services can refuel between 6am and 6pm, he explained.

Safar said the rationale in this decision is to discourage the public from going out during the length of the MCO period.

He also said that the government had made an analysis concerning the operating hour factor prior to coming to its decision.

“We see that the operating hours are enough for the people to carry out their activities and acquire the services they need,” he said.

He also cited an example that the time required by folks in Putatan to carry out their shopping is about 30 minutes since they can do it locally.

“They don’t need to travel far…they also don’t need to refuel daily because they can buy everything within a short distance,” he said.

“Hence, we feel that the time given is enough.”

He also reminded that if the time of operation is increased, people will be encouraged to start movement.

“We want to control movement. That is our reason for the operation hours. We feel that this is the best way to control movement without jeopardizing the needs of the people,” he said.

Safar told reporters this after receiving contributions in the form of medical supplies from the KTS Group, Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA), Mr DIY Trading (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and The Edge at his office at the Sabah Government Administrative Building (PPNS) yesterday.

He also mentioned that the State Government has yet to decide and is still considering the other sectors that have been allowed to reopen by the Federal Government.

“We haven’t decided. We are still under the second level of the MCO and we will enter the third phase on the 15th,” he told reporters.

The decision will be known after the third level of the MCO is enforced, he said.

Nevertheless, he said that the State Government welcomed appeals from the people.

“For example, we allowed hardware shops to begin operating but not daily. We allowed shops selling tyres to open because in our analysis, this is considered as essential services, hence we allow (to operate) but not daily. Because our aim is the MCO,” he said.