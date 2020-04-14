KTS allocates RM8 mln to fight Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: KTS Group has allocated RM8 million to help in the fight against Covid-19.

The allocation is for importing relevant medical equipment and tools including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) consisting of isolation gowns, medical gloves, medical boot covers, medical goggles and food aid amongst other things.

As part of the initiatives, KTS also imported 1.6 million face masks and donated one month of its food production (biscuits and noodles).

These medical equipment and tools will be for the frontliners fighting Covid-19 while the face masks will be for the frontliners as well as government and private personnel who are either in need of continuous replenishment and standby stockpiles or simply due to shortage.

Meanwhile, the one-month food supplies will be distributed to those most affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

KTS Sabah Area Manager Wong Kee Mee expressed KTS’ support to all frontline personnel, particularly medical workers, police, army, government servants and the Sabah Disaster Management Committee for risking their lives fighting against Covid-19 and hoped that KTS Group’s contribution will help them during this critical time.

TS also thanked the Fuzhou partners and Fujian Government officials in making possible the acquisition and delivery of the medical equipment and tools and face masks as approvals and delivery from China require stringent controls and tight allocation of transport space.

Part of the first batch has been received and the balance of the medical items will be delivered from 19th to 22nd of this month to the designated recipients.

Wong, KTS Trading Sabah Area Senior Office Manager Paul Hii, KTS Trading KK Branch Manager Wong Nyuk Tai and See Hua Sabah Area Acting Operation Manager Toh Lu Hung handed over the first batch of 100,000 face masks to the State Covid-19 Command Centre yesterday.

Besides the donation from the KTS Group, the Sabah Government also received medical supplies in the form of face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA), Mr DIY Trading (Sabah) Sdn Bhd and The Edge.

The contribution consisted of 61,000 pieces of face mask and 1,165 pieces of PPE which will be distributed to hospitals, health clinics and district health offices.

The contributions were made by MRA chairman Mohd Lutfi Hafifi Japili and Mr DIY Trading (Sabah) Sdn Bhd manager Karen Chia.