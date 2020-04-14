Many agree MCO extension necessary

KUCHING: Many view the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to April 28 as a good thing and necessary to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

For Siti Aisyah Ramli, she supports the extension of the MCO as it is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Though it is an inconvenience for me to work from home compared to working in the office, I gladly take it rather than taking the risks of going to work at the office,” said the 32-year-old executive, who hoped that everyone would cooperate with the authorities by complying with the MCO and not putting anyone at risk.

She was grateful that hardware shops, electrical and electronic shops and vehicle workshops were allowed to operate as it would enable those with malfunctioning household goods and vehicles to have them repaired.

A teacher, Diana Girim, aged 37, said the extension would make it easier to control students living in hostels, from going out during this dangerous time. Work-wise, she said it was difficult to teach her students living in rural areas, where there was no phone coverage – much less, Internet connectivity.

“In my WhatsApp students’ group, only 20 out of 110 students could respond, so it’s hard to get the notes and tasks to them. My Form 5 History class is supposed to complete Chapter 4 by now, but it’s not possible,” she lamented.

Diana teaches at SMK Balai Ringin and has students living in areas as far as Simunjan.

In this regard, she hoped that the Education Ministry would adjust or change the examination format or do something to help those sitting for national examinations like Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM).

Cynthia Chin, 46, agreed to the MCO extension as it would enable medical and health frontliners cope with the immense number of people expected to be infected, effectively flattening the curve.

“That’s why for the lockdown to be fully effective, we need to make sure that we prevent infections from increasing at an exponential rate,” said the senior project manager.

Moreover, she suggested that the MCO be continued until after Gawai Dayak to prevent mass homecoming travels for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai festivities.

For author Malcolm Mejin, 35, he admitted that the extension of the MCO might be a drag for many people, but said it was all the more important to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

“I hope that some dining and entertainment outlets could be opened in phases, such as the cinemas. Social distancing would have to be strictly practised by limiting the seats and distancing the audiences. Those who do not comply would need to be asked to leave,” he said.

Similarly, Alicia Ng, said the MCO was necessary to beat the pandemic.

“As much as I don’t like to stay at home, it is much needed. On the bright side, a lot of people learn many new skills – from cooking to baking, and even gardening or house improvement skills for minor renovation and painting. It is amazing. For those who miss going to the gym, they can do bodyweight exercise, running in circles or just dance!

“Do anything that can brighten the day. We should take it positively instead of developing depression unnecessarily,” said the 37-year-old senior programme officer. Charles Liew, 35, welcomed the extension of the MCO, describing it as ‘the right thing to do’. As examples, he cited countries like China and South Korea that were recovering at an incredible speed from the coronavirus pandemic – thanks to strict lockdowns.

“In order for Malaysia to follow suit, we may require even further extensions past April 28. If people keep on coming out on the excuse that they are attending to ‘essential’ matters, the recovery process would be a long and winding one,” said the business chief executive officer.

On the sectors he hoped to be allowed to operate, he believed that it would be better to limit them as this would make it easier for the authorities to control people’s movement, adding that the sooner the government was able to control the virus spread in Sarawak, the sooner all businesses could operate.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the MCO from April 14 to April 28. He also announced an additional list of businesses that could operate during the MCO, among them barbershops, registered traditional medicine services, launderettes (not self-service laundromats), hardware stores, electrical and electronics stores and also optical shops – subject to the approval by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.