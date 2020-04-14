MCO compounds issued in Sarawak during last 24 hours hits 137

KUCHING: The number of compounds issued during the Movement Control Order (MCO) has increased to 137 during the last 24-hour period from 8am yesterday to 8am today, from 110 previously.

Sarawak police deputy commissioner Dato Dev Kumar said Kuching recorded the highest number with 30 compounds issued, followed by Sibu (29), Sarikei (13), Padawan (11), Lawas (7), Meradong (6), Limbang (5) and Julau (5).

Kota Samarahan, Bintulu, Betong, and Simunjan recorded four compounds each, followed by Miri and Song (3), Serian, Mukah, Tatau and Lubok Antu (2) and Saratok (1).

“A total of 511 people have been compounded throughout Sarawak since March 18,” he said in a press statement today.

Meanwhile, Dev said a total of 21 arrests have also been made within the last 24 hours for defying MCO.

He added that Kuching and Sibu recorded the most number of arrests which was six each, followed by Miri and Padawan (3), and Kota Samarahan, Simunjan, and Matu Daro (1).

Since March 18, the total number of arrests made has reached 607.