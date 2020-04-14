MCO extension spells further slowdown

KUCHING: Another Movement Control Order (MCO) extension will lead to further slowdown in 2020, analysts project in an economic report.

In a special message broadcast last Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO period has been extended by two more weeks until April 28, 2020.

“Although we foresee Malaysia’s economy to continue expanding in 2020, it will be significantly moderated,” the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

“In light of the MCO extension and the likelihood of some restrictions to remain in place even after the MCO ends, we are again revising our gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2020 to one per cent from 2.7 per cent previously.

“As comparison the GDP expanded 4.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in 2019. Besides the impact from the MCO, external trade performance will be another factor.

“More countries worldwide are imposing at least partial lockdowns. These restrictions will adversely affect private consumption and investment along with external trade performances.

“Hence, the first half of 2020 (1H20) data is anticipated to be more precarious than before.”

Nevertheless, MIDF Research expected a recovery in 2H20 as fears from Covid-19 wanes.

“The economic growth in overall will be influenced by various internal and external factors including disruption in global production and consumption following Covid-19, recession fears, global financial stability, oil price war, inflationary pressure and labor market performance.”

The research arm remained cautious that if the pandemic lasts until year end, the economy will contract.

On private investment, MIDF Research expected it to plunge by six per cent y-o-y, compared to 1.5 per cent y-o-y in 2019, weighed by weak demand and business sentiments.

The research arm observed that Covid-19 is disrupting global supply chain resulting from lower Chinese and Asian factory output.

“Furthermore, the pandemic has now spread widely to other parts of the world including the Europe and the US with more countries imposing lockdowns to inhibit the further spread of the virus. This has also put China’s commitment to the US-China phase one trade deal at stake. Political instability will also have their own impact on it.

“All these are deteriorating investors’ confidence and halt business expansion or investment which will take more time to be restored despite lower interest rate and significant stimulus such as six months’ moratorium on businesses loan payments and Special Relief Facility Fund for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

MIDF Research noted that in line, Malaysian weak imports, particularly of capital goods, suggested that manufacturers are still pessimistic on the future demand for their products hence are more cautious on business expansion decisions.

“Meanwhile, construction activities are projected to fall by tepid pace of 0.6 per cent y-o-y after stagnated in 2019 as many projects would be delayed.

“Mega projects including MRT2, LRT3 and Pan Borneo highway would cushion the impact however likely to be materialised towards the end of the year.”