Miti: All essential services companies required to reapply for approval letters during MCO phase 3

KUCHING: Companies carrying out essential services that have been approved to operate minimally by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) during phase one and two of the Movement Control Order (MCO) need to obtain new approval letters to operate during phase three of the MCO.

According to a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) article on the ministry’s website, its new Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS 2.0) will auto-generate approval letters with a QR code that will facilitate the movement of workers and operations of the companies approved during the previous MCO phases.

“Therefore, all companies with prior approval from Miti are encouraged to re-apply in CIMS 2.0,” said Miti in the FAQ.

Apart from that, pre-approved companies who wish to increase their workforce can also reapply with the CIMS 2.0, Miti added.

To access the new CIMS 2.0, companies and employers can make new applications or update their application at https://application.miti.gov.my.

The FAQ came after Miti announced additional sectors that are allowed to operate during the third phase of the MCO period, expected to end on April 28.

The additional sectors are the automotive industry limited to exports of CBU, parts and components, as well as after-sales services; machinery and equipment industry; aerospace industry; some construction projects and services related to construction works; science, professional and technical services, including R&D (limited to legal services, services incidental to oil and gas, R&D activities related to Covid-19, and testing labs for the sectors allowed to operate); social health services including registered traditional and complementary medicine practitioners; hardware shops, electrical and electronic shops; and laundry services that only offer full-service and does not include self service laundrettes.

Meanwhile, Miti said processing of applications made through the new CIMS 2.0 would take up to five days. It added that if an application is a success, a letter of approval will be auto-generated by the system.

“Companies are encouraged to check the status of their application in the system from time to time. Companies can only start their operations upon approval by Miti,” said the ministry.

For companies with their applications rejected, Miti said these companies can reapply or appeal on the same CIMS 2.0 system.

Miti also strictly pointed out that the applications can only be made in the CIMS 2.0 system and no other platforms or formats.

For companies with multiple businesses and sites, they have to apply separately, it added.

For companies that have received approval by Miti to operate during phase three of the MCO, the companies must still abide by the procedures and conditions set by the National Security Council and the local authorities, such as allowable operating hours (for Sarawak is between 7am to 7pm).

“The company must get the approval from Miti to operate full-time. The hours of operation are subject to the regulations of the National Security Council, state government and local authorities,” said Miti.