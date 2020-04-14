MoH confident Malaysia can beat JOP Morgan’s projection on Covid-19 cumulative cases

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is optimistic of beating JP Morgan’s projection on the country’s Covid-19 cumulative cases and prove that measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the deadly virus are on the right track.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that based on current trend, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia was expected to be below 5,000 today.

“JP Morgan has actually predicted that we (may) have peak cases on April 14, which is tomorrow (Tuesday) (with projection of) 6,300 cases (but) today (Monday) we have seen 4,817 (cumulative) cases.

“I think we are certainly doing much better… I am just predicting tomorrow (today), hopefully, that we can break it down to 5,000 cases, which means our Movement Control Order (MCO) (phases) one and two are working.

“This is a sign that shows we are able to contain and reduce the cases (and) flatten the curve,” he said in a daily briefing on Covid-19 yesterday.

Based on phases one and two of the MCO, Dr Noor Hisham said phase three was important for the MOH to further bring down the daily number of Covid-19 cases.

“When we look into week-13, there is actually a peak but now perhaps we are in a recovery phase, but we are still monitoring closely because we have not yet managed to break it down further.” — Bernama