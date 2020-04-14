MPUB urged to help in application for BKSS 2.0 aid

KUCHING: All Divisional Entrepreneur Development Councils (MPUB) are urged to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs), micro enterprises, petty traders and hawkers to apply for the financial aid recently announced under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 2.0.

Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, who made this call yesterday, said the Sarawak government had all the machinery to assist SMEs as well as petty traders, hawkers and self-employed entrepreneurs throughout the state.

“In every division throughout the state, the Sarawak government has set up an MPUB since 2008, where the Deputy Resident is automatically the chairman,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Naroden said members of the MPUB included government agencies like District Office (DO), local councils, Agriculture Department, Welfare Department, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) as well as Agrobank and SME Bank.

With the machinery in place, he believed that micro enterprises in the state should have no problem applying for the financial aid under BKSS 2.0.

“Those who are eligible to apply for the Sarawakku Sayang special grant of RM1,500 should not have many problems, in terms of either seeking information or registering for the aid,” he said.

If they could not get the MPUB – their first ‘Focal Point of Contact’, he said they could approach their agencies or get help from their local cooperatives and associations.

He added that these cooperatives and associations could help them communicate with the DO, agencies or the MPUB offices under the Resident.

Naroden felt that entrepreneurs in urban areas should face no problem since all the agencies were located in cities and towns.

He said those who wished to apply for Skim Pinjaman Industry Kecil Sederhana (SPIKS) with a maximum loan of RM250,000 could do so at the SEDC headquarters or its branches in Sibu and Miri.

“Or they can go directly to Mintred. Alternatively, drop an email to the ministry via [email protected],” he said.

He added that those interested in applying for the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme that came with a maximum loan of RM50,000 could also approach SEDC or Agrobank and its agents throughout the state.

They could also approach Mintred or send an email to [email protected], he said.

“For loans under the Special Relief Funds for SMEs (loan between RM20,000 and RM500,000), they can go to either one of three banks; namely Maybank, RHB Bank and Hong Leong Bank,” added Naroden.