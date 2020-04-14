No immediate need to open salons, barber shops – Poon

KOTA KINABALU: There is no immediate need for hairdressers and barbers to open shops yet, said Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon.

Poon said adhering to the conditions of the Movement Control Order (MCO) is very important in order to curb the deadly Covid-19 from spreading.

“The risk of infection is there, we do not know who will be coming to these shops and as much as I too want to get a hair cut, I don’t think that barbers and hairdressers should open business yet,” he said.

Poon who was met after handing over face masks to Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News yesterday, said this when asked for his opinion whether hairdressers and barbers should resume their business.

“We really have to come together to fight this. Maybe get your partner or children to cut your hair for you,” he said, adding that a lot of the barbers and hairdressers are also not ready to open business.

Poon also said that there are sporadic cases reported which is why social distancing and the MCO is very important.

“We cannot stop what we are doing. This is our fourth week of MCO, imagine if we just let loose a little bit, everybody’s effort of curbing the Covid-19 spread is wasted.

“We are all fighting this. We should all stay at home and like it or not, this will be a new norm, we need to get used to it. I think we have to see what we put up is in conformity with what the Health Department issued and that is the general rule,” the DAP Sabah chief said.

Poon reminded the public to dispose of their face masks and disposable gloves properly.

“Don’t simply throw it away after using it, do it properly like folding it from inside out and throwing it in a dustbin. Please do not litter and please continue to practise good hygiene,” he said.

Poon also presented face masks to Sabah RTM and National News Agency (Bernama) staff at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Integrated Complex here yesterday.

He again stressed that full commitment and cooperation from the people to comply with the MCO is crucial to break the Covid-19 infection chain and end the pandemic.

Poon said all Sabahans must always be alert to the government’s directives and advice, as well as taking precautionary measures for their own safety and health.

“They must give their full cooperation by complying with the MCO. Do not leave the house if there is no urgent need or a solid reason to do so.”

Poon said the face mask contribution symbolised the state government’s appreciation and concern over the safety and health of media practitioners in Sabah who also serve as official frontliners in delivering the latest developments on Covid-19 and MCO in the state