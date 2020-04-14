O&G: Bigger cut needed before effects can be noticeable

KUCHING: A cut of at least 20 million barrels per day (bpd) is needed before effects from a deliberate rebalancing effort can be significantly noticeable.

Analysts made this observation following the agreement by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other major oil producing countries’ (Opec+) agreement to cut 10 million bpd last week.

However, the cut has now been further reduced as reported by AFP, given that Opec producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia thrashed out a compromise deal via videoconference on Sunday.

In the compromise reached on Sunday, the countries agreed to a cut of 9.7 million barrels per day from May, down slightly from 10 million bpd envisioned earlier.

Nevertheless, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) opined that despite the cuts, crude oil prices failed to rally despite a mini uptrend leading up to the production cut announcement, as the market deems the cuts to be insufficient in counteracting the drop in demand amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cut of 10 million bpd represents approximately 10 per cent of global supply, but the widespread Covid-19 pandemic is expected to remove roughly between 15 million to 35 million bpd in demand for the second quarter of current year 2020 (2QCY20),” Kenanga Resesarch said.

“As at March 2020, oil demand has fallen 13 per cent from December 2019 levels, with market oversupply at a record high of approximately 10 million bpd, according to EIA data.

“This is only expected to escalate in April 2020, with market oversupply potentially jumping by 50 per cent in the coming month.

“The cuts could be further deepened to 15 million bpd, should other nations such as the US, Canada and Mexico choose to opt in, although this has still yet to finalise into any official agreements.”

Ultimately, Kenanga Research felt that the current oil production cuts put in place could be sufficient to temporarily halting oil prices from going into a free fall spiralling downwards, but is unquestionably insufficient to prop up Brent crude prices to a “normalised” US$50 to US$65 per barrel level as before.

“As such, we feel that some forms of price correction could still be inevitable in the coming months, and output cut of at least 20 million bpd is required before we can see any impactful effects from deliberate rebalancing effort.

“We keep our 2020 average Brent crude price assumption of US$40 per barrel unchanged, versus year to date average of US$49 per barrel, still anticipating a subdued 2QCY20, barring any changes in the macro environment.”