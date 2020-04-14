Pakan rep advises constituents to adhere strictly to social distancing

KUCHING: Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has advised his constituents to adhere strictly to the social distancing to ensure that objectives of the Movement Control Order (MCO) are achieved.

He said this today when commenting on The Borneo Post front paged report that over 100 people queued up in front of Pakan Police Station yesterday to obtain passes to visit Sarikei as required under the MCO.

Unlike yesterday, Mawan said there were no more people lining up at the government premises which house a police station today.

“They needed to go to Sarikei especially, to get to the ATM (automated teller machines) for money. That was why there were people lining up to get travelling permits from the police,” he said while explaining that Sarikei town is only 25 minutes drive from Pakan district.

“There used to be an Agrobank ATM in Pakan but it was closed down.

“And for any bank to install an ATM in Pakan, it would have to consider several factors, particularly cost-effectiveness. When times are good, people normally would drive up to Sarikei, the nearest town to get to their preferred ATMs,” he said.

Mawan also dismissed talks that Pakan is without a petrol station, saying that the district would soon be having two petrol stations – one of them will be at the Pakan junction.

And as far as a police station is concerned, Mawan said he is still following up the application made by former Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

“Pakan may be peaceful, but it should have its own police station instead of us overly dependent on the Julau police station,” he said adding, a piece of land has been identified for a police station to be built.

Mawan thanked the police and other security agencies for maintaining peace and order in Pakan, as well as healthcare workers for taking care of the health of the constituents and welfare workers for the timely distribution of daily essentials in Pakan.

He also advised his constituents to be calm and patient when the government is now combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fighting the virus is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, 148 passes have already been approved for Pakan folks who want to travel to Sarikei, Sarawak police deputy commissioner Dato Dev Kumar revealed.

“Those who need to travel for a special or particular reason would need to obtain prior written permission from the officer in charge of police station nearest to his/her place of residence,” said Dev Kumar via a WhatsApp message this afternoon.