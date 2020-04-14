Petronas contributes sanitising equipment, chemicals to Sarawak Bomba

KUCHING: Petronas yesterday contributed sanitising equipment and chemicals worth up to RM24,000 to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

In a statement today, Petronas said the contributed items were 26 motorised spray pumps, 30 hand spray pumps as well as sanitising chemicals, which the national oil company contributed through its subsidiaries namely Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd – Sarawak Oil, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd – Sarawak Gas, and ASEAN Bintulu Fertilizer Sdn Bhd.

“The Bomba will use the chemical and sanitising equipment to disinfect buildings and public roads in major cities and towns in Sarawak,” said Petronas.

Apart from that, Petronas’ subsidiaries also donated 53 boxes of rubber gloves and 50 boxes of face masks to the Bomba.

The contributions were handed over to the Sarawak Federal Secretary Mohamad Shahabuddin Omar by Petronas Sarawak General Manager Zulaihi M Mantali at the Sarawak Bomba headquarters here.

“We are concerned about the safety of our front-liners such as the firefighters who work tirelessly to battle the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

“We hope that our contributions will help smoothen their sanitising operations at targeted public areas across the state,” said Zulaihi.