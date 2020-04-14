Petronas donates items for sanitisation works to Bomba Sarawak

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak has received pump devices and sanitising liquid donated by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

The items were symbolically handed over by Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mantali to Sarawak Federal Secretary Mohd Shahabuddin Omar and Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman during a ceremony at Bomba Sarawak headquarters here yesterday.

“We are thankful for the items from Petronas today. We are also thankful for the donations that various corporations have given to us.

“We also received donations of items from KTS Trading Sdn Bhd in Sibu yesterday (Sunday),” Khirudin to reporters when met after the ceremony.

He said Petronas had handed over 28 units of battery-powered sprayer, 30 units of manual hand sprays, 53 boxes of rubber gloves, 490 bottles of bleach, and 50 boxes of surgical face masks yesterday.

According to Khirudin, the items donated by Petronas would be used in Bomba stations in Kuching, Samarahan and Sri Aman, while the items donated by KTS Trading would be used for Bomba operations in Sibu.

These donated items, he said, would be utilised in sanitising works on public places or other areas, as per required by the State Disaster Management Committee and all Health offices across Sarawak.

“For now, a total of 143 sanitisation works have been carried out by Bomba across Sarawak since March 30,” added Khirudin.