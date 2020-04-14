PKR sacks See Chee How

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has been sacked from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), said the party’s state chairman Larry Sng.

Sng said See, who is PKR Stampin branch chief, was issued a notice of termination of membership, dated April 1, by the party’s central leadership and was given 14 days to file an appeal.

He said he was not aware if other branch leaders, who had been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee by the state leadership, had also received the termination notice.

“However, I won’t be surprised if other letters will follow suit. Basically, there was a complaint lodged to the discipline bureau and they weighed the issue and it is their prerogative to decide whether or not to issue the letter, either for the suspension or termination of membership.

“This process is consistent with how other parties manage disciplinary issues. When the complaint was lodged, there was evidence to support it. It is not up to my leadership or the State Leadership Council to decide on issues of sacking or suspension,” he said when contacted.

He noted that such actions were not exclusive to Sarawak, as there were other cases in other parts of the country whereby disciplinary action had been taken against former members who have since decided to leave the party to pursue other political paths.

See could not be reached for comments.

Besides See, other branch leaders referred to the disciplinary committee were Vernon Kedit (Betong), Boniface Willie Tumek (Mas Gading), Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

Vernon had confirmed last night that he had been sacked from the party in a letter which was also dated April 1.

State PKR secretary Joshua Jabeng had said in a statement last week that the state leadership had recommended that the 12 branch leaders be sacked for “working in collaboration with other parties to undermine the leadership of PKR.”

Several party leaders had left PKR during the imbroglio including Ba Kelalan assemblyman and Selangau MP, Baru Bian, who was the Sarawak PKR chi