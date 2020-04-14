Plaza 333 undergoes disinfection

KOTA KINABALU: The Penampang District Council yesterday conducted disinfection work at the popular commercial centre Plaza 333 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

District council executive officer Tang Yang Ming said, the move was a continuation of the cleanup and disinfection operations around the area following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

“We are also using manpower on the ground to spray areas that are inaccessible by vehicles such as the drains in the back alleys of buildings,” he told reporters after the operation, near here, yesterday.

He said 25 people were mobilised to carry out disinfection works mainly at public focus areas, in addition to daily markets such as the general market and the fish market that will be disinfected daily.

Disinfection works at every commercial centre, especially at places of public focus, would continue until the end of the Movement Control Order, he said.