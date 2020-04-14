Pnb contributes RM23 mln to Covid-19 fight

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has stepped forward with various forms of assistance worth RM23 million to help combat Covid-19.

Group chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz said PNB deemed it pertinent to join forces with the relevant parties to curb the pandemic.

Acknowledging the crucial role played by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and medical frontliners, she said PNB was gratified to be able to assist them by providing medical equipment and financial support.

In a statement yesterday, Zeti said PNB also contributed to the Government-linked Companies (GLCs) and Government-linked Investment Companies’ (GLICs) Disaster Response Network (GDRN) in its recovery efforts and flattening the Covid-19 curve.

She said financial support had also been channelled to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) to enhance its efficiency, and to the bottom 40 per cent of the household income group (B40) and daily-paid workers through zakat (tithe) institutions.

Meanwhile, the medical gear that PNB presented to the MoH included four ventilators worth RM637,560.

It gave RM3.1 million to the Institute of Medical Research to improve its diagnostic test services, and RM1.97 million to the Medical Social Work Department to 21 hospitals for the fronliners, as determined by the MoH.

PNB’s hospitality companies — Attana Hotels & Resorts Sdn Bhd also distributed food to the frontliners at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, non-governmental organisation (NGO)-OKU Sentral and uniformed organisations.

“PNB will also waive three months’ rental for 500 small and medium enterprises that are occupying its properties on lease, as well as the rent for all its tenants throughout the Movement Control Order,” said Zeti. – Bernama