Quarantine duration prerogative of Health Department

KOTA KINABALU: The duration a person is kept in quarantine centres due to the Covid-19 is up to the Health Department.

According to Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, the State Government does not interrupt the department as it carries out its tasks to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

“We don’t interrupt because they are the experts. We just decide on the policy, while the implementation we hand over to the Health Department,” he said.

Safar also explained why the State Government has decided against home quarantine for people who have come from abroad.

“We have discussed this at the Sabah (Covid-19) Command Centre and we agree with the proposal by the Health Department that all those who have arrived in Sabah must be quarantined at the centre to curb the spread of the disease.

“We realized that these people could have been infected during the length of their journey here, hence the need to quarantine them at the centres.

“Moreover, their symptoms may not be obvious if they undergo quarantine at home, and by the time we come to know about it, it may already be too late to stop the virus from spreading,” he said.

He added that at the quarantine centres, they have at their disposal, medical teams who can help them.

At the same time, they are also isolated from infecting other members of their family.

“Hence, they must undergo quarantine at these centres,” he said.