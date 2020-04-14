Ramadan e-bazaar guidelines to be discussed during next Cabinet meeting

KUCHING: The government will look into the guidelines for organising Ramadan e-bazaars, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He revealed that the Cabinet will discuss on Wednesday the guidelines to implement the e-bazaars, as there are some quarters who are still confused as to how it should be implemented.

“There are views that even though food orders are made online, Ramadan e-bazaars can still create crowds, especially when food is to be picked up at a particular location.

“Because food pick-up will involve people being physically present, this will create crowd congestion,” he said at the ministry’s daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Ismail pointed out that people could also use food pick-up as an excuse to go out during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The police will have a hard time, when there is an increased movement of people, if everyone tries to justify their movement by saying they are picking up their food orders,” he said.

He added that the Cabinet meeting will determine what can be done and what cannot be done for e-bazaars.