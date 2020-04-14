RM2.3 million set aside for S’wak farmers, fishermen

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has set aside RM2.3 million slated for assisting the farmers and the fishermen in addressing some marketing issues, and also for ensuring constant flow of incomes.

Breaking it down, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail says for the farmers’ group, a total of RM1.7 million has been allocated for this specific purpose.

“Under the special programme, the state government – through the Ministry of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Sarawak, Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) and the 28 Area Farmers Organisations (AFOs) – is buying back excess produce from farmers who could not sell them to the market,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the key role of AFOs and Fama was to become the wholesalers and suppliers of excess farm produce to the market.

“AFOs have also been proactive in playing out their role in sorting out supply-demand issues between divisions.

“For example, when there was a shortage of farm produce in Bintulu recently, AFOs

based in Sarikei and Miri were quick to link with Bintulu and supply the excess farm produce to Bintulu.

“This would create a chain reaction for nearby divisions, which is vital in ensuring that the food supply-demand ecosystem is kept in balance.”

As at April 11 this year, 39 tonnes of fruits and vegetables worth RM90,000 had been bought from more than 30 farmers across Sarawak, said Dr Abdul Rahman, adding that the feedback from the farmers and wholesalers regarding this implementation had been positive.

Moreover, he said another initiative under the programme would be the ‘Jualan Terus Dari Ladang’ (Sales Straight From The Farm) – a collaboration between Fama and the AFOs, set to kick off today (April 14)

at Sarawak Islamic Complex in Miri.

“This initiative involves buyback of various fruits and vegetables by the AFOs, with Fama providing the sales facilities at the predetermined strategic site to enable sales activities to the public and the wholesalers,” he said, adding that this would also be a business-matching venue to link farmers with the wholesalers.

He also said the Sawawak government was looking to collaborate with the private sector in online marketing and home delivery.

“The Sarawak government will facilitate the online business sector, with the AFOs being the suppliers of farm produce to the online platform providers, who will then assist in terms of marketing and delivery of the produce.”

On special assistance for fishermen, Dr Abdul Rahman said his ministry in collaboration with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and Area Fishermen Associations (PNKs) had set aside a sum of RM600,000 to implement similar buyback programme, meant to assist fishermen in the marketing of their catch.

“PNKs will play the role of wholesalers, buying the catch from the fishermen and doing marketing via deliveries from online orders, as well as bulk-selling from mobile lorries based on the ‘Fish On Wheels’ concept,” he said.

As at April 12 this year, a total of 485kg of catch worth RM6,300 were bought from members of five PNKs across Sarawak.