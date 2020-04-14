RM4.9 bln of BPN distributed to 6.6 mln people as of April 12 – MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has distributed RM4.9 billion of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid to 6.6 million Malaysians as of April 12, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has approved 8.3 million applications for the BPN and received 2.77 million new applications as well as 274,000 appeals for the aid.

“For new applications and appeals, decisions and payments will be made in May after being checked and and verified by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN),” Tengku Zafrul said in a video post on his Facebook page today.

The minister said as of April 12, 3.2 million or 96.6 per cent of B40 households and 3.4 million (92.3 per cent) of B40 singles have received payments totalling RM3.2 billion and RM1.7 billion, respectively.

He said from April 13-15, a further RM750 million will be channeled to about 1.5 million recipients.

Additionally, as of April 12, about 25,000 or 86 per cent of taxi drivers, 7,500 or 63 per cent of tour guides as well as all trishaw operators nationwide have received a one-off payment of RM600 each, Tengku Zafrul said.

Meanwhile, more than 90,000 full-time e-hailing drivers will receive the one-off payment of RM500 each on April 20.

Tengku Zafrul’s announcement was made based on the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package Implementation report by the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana). – Bernana