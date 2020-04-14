Sarawak will decide which economic sectors can operate under MCO, says Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak will decide on its own which economic sectors can operate during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is expected to end on April 28, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

Uggah, who is the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said this is so that only sectors important to the needs of the state can operate while minimising the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

“We took note of the additional economic sectors that can operate during the MCO as announced by the federal government. However, Sarawak will decide on its own, based on the needs of the state,” he told a daily press conference on Covid-19 in Sarawak today.

In addition to the sectors announced earlier by the state, Uggah said the state government had today decided to allow the construction sector, involving urgent works like maintenance, to operate during the MCO.

“Apart from that, contractors are also allowed to do cleaning of sites as well, which concerns safety and have the potential to breed Aedes mosquitoes. These works however can only be done twice a week,” he said.

Contractors dealing with utilities like electricity and water are also allowed to work during the MCO period, said Uggah, explaining that their services were needed to ensure that there are no disruptions that would inconvenience the people.

As for electronics and computer repair services, Uggah said these businesses can operate every Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 7pm, and strictly only for repairs and maintenance.

Other economic sectors to remain operational according to MCO procedures are from the previous MCO phases, Uggah said.

They are banking and financial services, production and SMEs, agricultural, hardware, and mechanics, spare parts and vehicle maintenance.

The Federal government had last week allowed registered traditional medicine services, hardware shops, electrical and electronic shops, optometrist shops, and full-service laundry shops to operate.

It had initially included barber shops in the list but it has since been restricted to only those in areas where there are no Covid-19 cases.

Businesses that wish to operate are to apply online through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s website.

Besides adhering to enhanced terms and guidelines, operating permits are also subject to compliance with the requirements set by Ministry of Health and guidelines by other relevant enforcement agencies from time to time.

Other industries the ministry has allowed to resume are machinery and equipment, aerospace and science, professional and technical services, including research and development (R&D) related to legal practice, oil and gas, and activities related Covid-19.