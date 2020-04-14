SEB delivers 50,000 surgical masks provided by China-based contractors for Sarawak medical frontliners

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) contributed 50,000 disposable surgical masks received earlier this month from its China-based contractors, to the Covid-19 medical frontliners in Sarawak recently.

The state-owned energy development company handed over the masks to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) for distribution to medical frontliners all over the state.

The masks were received from Sinohydro Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd and China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd, which gave 20,000 masks each; and Shanghai Electric Power (T&D) Sdn Bhd, which gave 10,000 masks.

“We truly appreciate the generosity of our contractors. As we have already procured face masks for the use of our essential service staff, we’re able to hand over the contributions to the medical frontliners as a gesture of appreciation for their daily commitment and dedication in mitigating the Covid-19 outbreak,” said SEB group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili in a statement. The face masks were received by SEB assistant general manager (project delivery) Tan Hang Kiak, who thanked the contractors for their generosity and team-spirit in helping Sarawak fight the pandemic.

SEB government relations manager Abdul Baderi Sahmat handed over the masks to the JPBN.

