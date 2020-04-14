Two joggers fined RM1,000 each

SANDAKAN: Two local women who were caught jogging at Taman Tyng playground, Mile 5 here were issued with RM1,000 compound each for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO), yesterday morning.

The women were caught when an MCO police patrol team were patrolling the area at about 6am.

Both offenders were taken to the Sandakan police station to be issued with the compound for the offence under Regulation 3 (1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin confirmed the case and said that if the offenders failed to pay the compound within 14 days, they would be charged in court.