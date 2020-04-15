13 MCO flouters fined, four to do community service

KOTA KINABALU: Seventeen men were convicted by the Magistrate’s Court here after being charged separately with moving from Ranau, Tuaran, Sepanggar, Inanam and Likas to another place without reasonable explanation during Movement Control Order (MCO).

Thirteen of them were fined between RM300 and RM500, in default, one week’s jail while another four accused were each ordered to undergo three months of fours daily of community service under the compulsory attendance order (CAO).

All the accused, aged between 20 and 52, pleaded guilty to their charges yesterday before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie.

The court also ordered the foreign accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their jail terms for further action.

The prosecution told the court that the accused were arrested during operations to prevent further spread of Covid-19 during the second phase of MCO between April 9 and 12 at 2.40pm and 3am.

The facts of the cases stated that the reasons they were not staying at homes among others because they were joining drinking sessions at a restaurant, to buy something at shops, picking up items, sending a friend home and to borrow some cash from friend.