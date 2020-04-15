As a restaurateur, I offer my non-political opinion, strictly within my field of experience, on a couple of problematic aspects of the stimulus and assistance packages announced by the Federal Government (Prihatin) and the State Government (Sarawakku) on March 27 and April 10.

The intention is unarguably good. I do not wish ‘to bite the hand that feeds’and I acknowledge that it is a tough balancing act to distribute limited resources among many deserving sectors, but I must point out there are practical inequalities in, among others, two items within both packages.

1. An Employee Retention Programme (ERP) subsidy of RM600 is granted for the benefit of each staff who is put on unpaid leave;

Alternatively, a wage Subsidy of RM1,200 is granted for each staff who is not put on unpaid leave; and

Income Support,such as RM1,600 (Prihatin) and RM250 (Sarawakku)for the head of a household with aggregate earnings between RM2,001 to RM4,000.

2. A directive for banks to defer loan repayments for six months, although interest continues to accrue;

A Special Relief Fund (SRF) to give affected SMEs loans at 3.5 per cent under Prihatin and at zero per cent from three banks under Sarawakku; and

An 80% guarantee of SME loans by the Federal Government.

Income Support & ERP or Wage Subsidy

By way of illustration, Ali is a chef in Café X and his basic wage is RM2,400. Ali’s wife does not work so he is directly entitled to RM1,600 income support under Prihatin, plus another RM250 under Sarawakku. These payments amounting to RM1,850 are a windfall gain because he is still entitled to his normal salary of RM2,400 if Café X stays open throughout the MCO.

Café X is badly affected by the MCO because it is normally ‘an evening hangout spot’ but it now has to close by 6pm. It will receive less than half its usual income selling takeaway food only. Café X will only be entitled to a subsidy of RM1,200 for its staff Ali. The balance RM1,200 will have to come from the company’s reserves, since it will not make any profit at all in April. Café X has five employees like Ali.

It would make more sense for Café X to shut completely for the MCO, otherwise it would be down RM6,000 in an already loss-making month. Each employee put on unpaid leave would get only RM600 in ERP relief instead of their normal wages. Such closure would result in a lose-lose scenario all around.

A simple solution would be an equitable wage-sharing ratio where the government grants for example 60 per cent; the employer pays 30 per cent; and the employee foregoes 10 per cent. In the case of Ali, whose salary is RM2,400, the government only needs to give RM1,440 wage subsidy (instead of RM1,850 to Ali plus RM1,200 to Café X); Café X only needs to contribute RM720 (instead of RM1,200); and Ali gives up only RM240 of his usual salary (for working fewer hours).

Under version one of Prihatin, the employer must suffer a 50 per cent decline in revenue to be entitled to wage subsidy. Complaints were made by some SMEs that it would take too long for accounts to be prepared to show such decline. However, I submit that a 50 per cent decline is necessary to focus the nation’s extremely limited resources for spending on only those businesses heavily impacted by Covid-19 or the MCO.

The method of proof can and should be simplified to a Statutory Declaration. This can be subsequently supported by Income Statements at the end of the company’s Financial Year which are subject to audit and scrutiny.

As the 50 per cent decline condition appears to have been removed under Prihatin version two, businesses earning normal or even elevated income during the MCO, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, would also receive the wage subsidy. This would deplete the pool of funds available to rescue the truly distressed SMEs.

Loan Deferment, SRF & 80 per cent Guarantee

Banks would say that the loans given to their customers carry a Cost of Funds, so it is already a concession that most banks do not compound interest for the six-month deferment. My response is, banks must give more back. Why? For one thing, a study of nine banks at the end of 2018 indicates that they made a jaw-dropping Net Profit of RM22 billion. That’s RM22,000,000,000.00 from their customers, After Tax.

The banks must now stand together and waive interest during the deferment period. They must all match the zero per cent SRF offered by Sarawak for only three banks at the moment (MayBank, Hong Leong and RHB).The banks must also stop asking for personal guarantees when the government has already magnanimously stood for 80 per cent of SRF exposure.

The banks can do more. In their own interests and in the interest of the nation, they must.

The writer invites feedback and enquiries through [email protected] or [email protected]