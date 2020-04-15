Agong holds pre-Cabinet meeting with PM Muhyiddin via video conference

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today convened the pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via a video conference from Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said it was the first time the meeting was held via a video conference as the country entered the third phase of the Movement Control Corder (MCO) starting today to April 28 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also consented that the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting continues to be held via video conference throughout the MCO so that His Majesty will be able to discuss with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin about current issues.

“This reflects Al-Sultan Abdullah’s great concern for the country’s administration and people’s wellbeing because, normally, His Majesty will go to Istana Melawati in Putrajaya for the pre-Cabinet meetings,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said the video conference, which began at 8.30 am, lasted about 45 minutes with His Majesty and the Prime Minister appeared friendly and were meticulous during their discussion.

Ahmad Fadil said during the video conference, Muhyiddin also extended his appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah for His Majesty’s concern and decision to forgo the Royal Emoluments for six months from March.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also thanked Al-Sultan Abdullah for the support given to the government to extend the MCO until April 28,” he said.

The pre-Cabinet meeting is among the King’s weekly activities or routines, during which he would discuss current issues and exchange views with the Prime Minister.

The last time it was held was on March 18 as in the following week, both Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as the entire royal family, were advised to observe self-quarantine for 14 days at Istana Negara after seven of the palace staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

During the quarantine, the royal couple and family also underwent several screening processes with the cooperation from the Ministry of Health and were tested negative for the disease.

Ahmad Fadil said Muhyiddin also expressed gratitude that the entire royal family are now free from COVID-19 after observing the 14-day self-quarantine. – Bernama