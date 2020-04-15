Baru opens up on search for new party, finds common ground in PSB

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, who is the former PKR Sarawak chairman, has openly expressed an interest in Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in a post on Facebook tonight.

“The objectives of PSB resonate with my ideals and I believe, with the ideals of most Sarawakians. Most importantly, the party promotes multi-racialism and unity,” he said in the lengthy post on a Facebook page called, “Pergerakan Sarawak Baru” (New Sarawak Movement).

Although he maintained that he is still an independent elected representative, Baru, who is also Selangau MP, said that he had examined all Sarawak based political parties and he had found the PSB Constitution “quite attractive.”

Among others, he said PSB’s objective were to strive for a fair, just, equal and equitable Malaysian society for all peoples irrespective of race or religion,uphold and safeguard the system of parliamentary and democratic government on a multi-racial basis, and to promote and ensure the economic and cultural advancement of all communities.

That said, Baru pointed out that he was still considering whether to join an existing party or forming a new party but he hoped it would be in the same vein as Parti Warisan Sabah.

“…I am looking at the stand similar to that of Party Warisan Sabah that captured the sentiment and the desire of Sabahans – a locally based party fighting for their state rights and becoming a crucial player not only in determining who sits in Putrajaya but in playing a pivotal role in balancing the political process towards a truly Malaysian Nation.

“But above all, it must be a party that shares, primarily, this ‘My Vision of Hope’ for Sarawak,” he said.

The post started with him saying that he was contemplating his next move after the political intrigue in Kuala Lumpur last month, which saw him quitting PKR with other senior party leaders.

After touching on various issues, including native customary rights land, employment, racial unity and the Malaysia Agreement, Baru said he was looking forward to working together with like-minded Sarawakians who want to see a change for a better Sarawak after being ruled by Barisan Nasional (BN) or Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the last 57 years.

“We must work together to build a New Sarawak that we know is possible. A New Sarawak that is free from the shackles of the BN/GPS politics of race and religion. A New Sarawak that is just, fair and free of corruption,” he said, before elaborating on his vision of a “New Sarawak”.

In ending the post, he thanked the frontliners battling Covid-19, adding that it was not the right time to engage in politicking and urged the public to focus their energy on helping out in any way they can until the pandemic is over.

“Politics can wait,” he said.