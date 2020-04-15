Baru’s interest in multi-racial PSB unsurprising, says Rayong

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) vice president and youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa said he is not surprised by the interest shown by former PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian in his party.

The Engkilili assemblyman said he personally has no qualms about inviting Baru to join PSB.

“PSB is indeed a very attractive party because it is multi-racial besides being locally based. It is also an excellent platform for Sarawakians to be united together towards better Sarawak, better living and better economic development,” he said when asked to comment on a post by Baru on Facebook where he indicated that he was considering joining PSB.

PSB, he added, is the best platform for the Sarawakian unity concept for the Dayak, Malay-Melanau and the Chinese.

Rayong said he has known Baru since the formative days of the Malaysian Dayak Congress (MDC) days in 2005 when he was the organisation’s protem deputy president and Baru was a committee member.

“We have also talked about his political days with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) which is rural-based. I know his struggles and his vision,” he said. Baru, who is Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman, was a leader in the now defunct PBDS.

When contacted, PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng said he was disappointed with Baru.

“It seems that two years in Putrajaya is all it took to change this man. Formerly he fought for the native rights against big companies, now it is unclear what he stands for,” said Sng.

Sng and Baru were together in Pakatan Harapan (PH) before the political upheaval that ended with Perikatan Nasional (PN) taking over the federal government last month.

Baru was the Works Minister when PH was in power.