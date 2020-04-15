Covid-19: 8 new positive cases detected in Sarawak, total stands at 371

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded eight new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 371 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all eight of the positive cases were being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The state also recorded 150 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 2,949.

“From that total, 2,419 tested negative while 159 are still pending lab test results,” he told a press conference after the State Disaster Management Committee daily meeting today.

Uggah, who is the committee’s chairman, revealed that Kuching recorded the highest figure of new PUIs at 122, followed by Miri (12), Kota Samarahan (9), Serian (4), and one each for Bau, Simunjan and Bintulu.

He pointed out that as Kuching and Kota Samarahan were classified as red zones, there was a need to increase the state’s testing capacity for Covid-19.

He added that currently there were four testing venues, namely SGH, Sports and Youth Complex, Samarahan Civic Centre (for the public) and Petra Jaya Health Clinic (for frontliners).

“For Samarahan, the total individuals tested to-date is 1,604 with 1,346 samples taken. Out of this, 35 have been tested positive.

“If we do not have the testing in Samarahan, we cannot detect these 35. That is why we need to increase testing to identify positive cases as soon as possible,” he said, while appealing to all those who had close contacts with the clusters or patients to come forward quickly to test.

Four main clusters have been identified, which are the Good News Fellowship conference with 117 cases, Tabligh returnees with 92 cases, Family RK (Italy) with 50 cases, and health care workers with 13 cases.

There are also 13 other minor clusters involving family members, neighbours or co-workers, with a total of 53 positive cases so far.