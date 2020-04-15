Covid-19: One death recorded in Malaysia today, death toll stands at 83

KUCHING: The country recorded one Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) death today, bringing the total to 83, said Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest victim was a 69-year-old man who had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

“The victim was admitted to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre on March 21 and passed away on April 15 (today) at 6.41am,” he said at the daily Covid-19 update press conference which was broadcasted live on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page.

He also said there were 85 new positive Covid-19 cases as of 12pm yesterday which raised the country’s cases to 5,072.

“A total of 56 positive Covid-19 patients are still being treated at intensive care units at hospitals out of which 32 require ventilator support,” he said, adding that 2,342 people are still being treated at hospitals nationwide.

Nevertheless, he said the number of patients who recovered and were discharged yesterday were two times more than the number of positive cases at 169.

“This brings the total number of those who recovered and have since been discharged to 2,647 cases.”

He also gave an update on the various Covid-19 clusters in the country including the Kuching church gathering cluster and Italy cluster which did not report any increase in the number of cases so far.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham addressed the issue regarding some positive but asymptomatic patients who have been admitted at hospitals for more than two weeks.

“The main duration is 14 days but we need to do tests (on the patient) and if it’s still positive, we’ll have to make sure that the patient remains in the hospital.”

He said Malaysia’s approach is different compared to other countries such as Italy and the UK where positive patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are advised to stay at home instead.

“Here in Malaysia, we make sure that positive Covid-19 patients are being isolated in hospitals so that we can monitor them closely and perhaps that is the reason why our asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms comprised of about 88n per cent.

“Because of the close monitoring and treatment being given, we therefore see that our outcome is much better,” he said.