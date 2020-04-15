Covid-19: Via social work, medical doctor doing her bit to help the needy

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Nisha Thayananthan truly embodies the Miss World Malaysia 2019 “Beauty with a Purpose Award” title given to her – by making a real difference in the lives of the needy who are facing challenges as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The medical doctor from Putrajaya Hospital has embarked on a noble cause by driving to various locations in Kuala Lumpur – and Seremban, where she hails from – delivering essentials like rice, cooking oil and milk to low-income groups whose earnings are affected due to the pandemic.

“I was taught to give more than to receive…especially to the less fortunate. My parents are my biggest inspiration. I still remember the times when I was little girl, my dad used to drop us in the villages to distribute groceries to the underprivileged.

“I’ve been a part of the humanitarian mission for quite some time now. Along this journey, I’ve come across people who are suffering…especially during the ongoing Movement Control Order to contain Covid-19,” she told Bernama.

Dr Nisha, who is a frontliner fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Hospital Putrajaya, said many people in need have been contacting her for help ever since the global Covid-19 pandemic started.

“Most of the times I fork out my own pocket money to help these people and often spare my off days by engaging in charity, “ said Dr Nisha, whose mother runs an elderly care home as well as a shelter for abandoned animals – both situated in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“During this crisis, my colleagues have made heartbreaking sacrifices to save lives, by working day and night, staying away from their loved ones to deliver their care to those who are affected.

“As a Medical Doctor, I want everyone to be vigilant and to stay home during this pandemic as we are working hard to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Those interested to contribute in cash or kind to help the disadvantaged who are affected by Covid-19 can contact Dr Nisha via email at [email protected] – Bernama