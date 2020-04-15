Dr Teo urges state govt to waive assessment rates, rental fees for small businesses for 6 months

MIRI: Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo Yu Keng has called on the state government to waive six months worth of assessment rates and hawker stall rental fees by the local councils in the state to enable small businesses survive the economic fallout due to Covid-19 and the resulting Movement Control Order (MCO).

Dr Teo also suggested that parking fees be halved for six months to enable the community pull through the economic crisis caused by the virus.

“This is how local councils can help small businesses survive this economic crisis, “ he said.

The respective councils in the state fall under the jurisdiction of the state’s Ministry of Local Government and each enact their own by-laws on assessment rates and collection of parking fees.

All businesses , except critical or essential industries, were closed at the start of the MCO which came into on March 18 and has now been extended to April 28 under the third phase which allows only selected industries to re-open partially.

Dr Teo said small businesses were suffering from the MCO aimed at mass social distancing to stem the spread of Covid-19 and they need the help from their local councils to overcome this unprecedented health and economic threat.

He also called on landlords to waive the collection of two months rental to extend a lifeline to their tenants.

“Otherwise, a lot of them will go bankrupt and move out, “ he warned.