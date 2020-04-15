Education Minister: Schools to reopen only when situation is truly back to normal

PUTRAJAYA: The decision to reopen schools will only be made when the situation is truly back to normal, said Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the ministry understood that parents were concerned that they would not be able to make appropriate arrangements if a sudden announcement was made on the reopening of schools.

“Parents need not worry. The ministry will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health to fix an appropriate date for the reopening of schools.

“The Ministry of Education will make the announcement about the reopening at least two weeks in advance,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said at this stage, the reopening of schools will only involve classes for public examinations comprising Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), as well as corresponding international examinations.

Mohd Radzi said that when schools reopen, all aspects concerning safety, cleanliness and the prevention of Covid-19 transmissions, including the practice of social distancing, will be prioritised.

“Apart from that, the Education Ministry has held in-depth discussions with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council on the reopening of schools,” he said.

The Education Ministry, he said, had also prepared post-Movement Control Order (MCO) guidelines on the management of schools which must be referred to by school authorities and parents to ensure the smooth running of schools, and that teaching and learning are undertaken in a safe environment.

The minister said the issue concerning schools involved almost all segments of society, and in this connection, the Education Ministry had undertaken several discussions through various channels to get the viewpoints of parents, teachers and others.

“In general, the feedback from these sessions clearly indicated that the safety and health of students must be prioritised,” he said. – Bernama